Non-stop super spreaders few care about

















The illegals pouring into the country are coming in non-stop. They’re here to replace you and no one seems to care.

Watch:

NOW – More and more groups of migrants pass the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. “It’s non-stop,” according to @BillFOXLA.pic.twitter.com/h6Xvy3m3X0 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 22, 2021

And they are pouring in with COV. Biggest super spreader ever and no one cares, certainly not Joe Biden or Dr. Fauci who worries about CPAC events endangering people.

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that 30% of their detainees have refused the COVID-19 vaccine while in ICE detention centers. ICE data shows there are 1,182 positive cases out of 27,067 detainees. About 4.3%. Hat tip to @axios who first broke the story. https://t.co/Km2cMMFeCZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

