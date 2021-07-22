Watch Biden agree he wants to defund the police and take them over

















Mumbling, doddering Joe Biden told Don Lemon last night at the town hall that he never said he wanted to defund the police. He laughably called Republicans liars as he lied. We have one clip below where he said he proposed defunding them and they’re becoming the enemy.

Biden told the teeny audience that Republicans are lying if they try to paint him and the Democratic Party as anti-police.

Biden does like some police — the ones who are communistic.

“They’re lying,” Biden said during the CNN town hall. “We have to change police conduct, we have to have rules where things are open, we have to have rules where you can be able to determine … how many times a cop has violated the rules, and be able to have access to what’s going on at a police department so the Justice Department can get involved in whether or not they have to change the pattern or practice.”

He told CNN’s Don Lemon, who hosted the town hall, that he “never, never” said the police should be defunded. Biden has previously emphasized his commitment to investing in police to combat crime and distanced himself from calls by some progressives to defund the police.

“I don’t know any communities, particularly the communities that are in most need and the poorest and the most at risk that don’t want police. They want police, though, that look at them as equals,” the president said. “They don’t want police abusing them.”

Don Lemon: “How do you respond to Republicans who try to paint you and your party as anti-police?” Pres. Biden: “They’re lying.” pic.twitter.com/3tPksfCYBV — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2021

Here he is agreeing he “proposed” defunding the police and, “they’ve become the enemy.”

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice. I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020

Biden also said people are allowed to make a billion dollars but they have to “pay their fair share.” That means you have to give them whatever they say is your fair share. They never define what it is or if it has any limit. Although, their budget guy Bernie Sanders, an economic illiterate, says it could be 100%.

