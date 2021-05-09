Non-white supremacist beats Chinese man-“F* you Chinese…I hate you”









An Asian jewelry store owner was attacked by a non-white supremacist for not letting him open store items in the store. The attacker, a black man, became upset and started punching him while cursing, saying he hated Chinese people.

The victim, Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, told News 4 DC that he needed 14 stitches.

The attacker, a non-white supremacist yelled, “F* you Chinese people. I hate you.”

If we are going to stop Asian hate, we probably should start by honestly identifying the problem. Black men are beating Chinese people. That is the problem.

The attacker ran away and has not been arrested.

This surveillance video shows the attack. The attacker ran away + hasn’t been arrested. DC Police tell me they are “investigating the attack as potentially being motivated by hate/bias.” Lu tells me he had to get 14 stitches. Full story ahead at 4/5/6p on News4 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dJf2wdCyjH — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) May 5, 2021

