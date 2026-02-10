North Carolina Sheriff Doesn’t Know Which Branch of Government He Works Under

During a North Carolina House committee hearing on public safety, Sheriff McFadden admitted he didn’t know there were three branches of government and wrongly placed his office in the judicial branch instead of the executive.

The moment came amid tough scrutiny over 21 inmate deaths in his jails, his office’s stance on ICE detainers, and other controversies like a dismissed petition alleging threats and misuse of deputies.

Rep. Chesser: Which branch of government do you operate under, Sheriff?

Sheriff: The Constitution of the United States.

The representative asked again, and the Sheriff said he works for Mecklenburg County and the people of Mecklenburg.

Rep. Chesser: Do you know how many branches of government there are?

Sheriff: No

Mecklenburg County Rep. Chesser said he didn’t think that’s where they’d get stuck. To save time, Chesser named the three branches and asked Sheriff McFadden which one he belonged to: executive, legislative, or judicial. McFadden said, “the last one,” and, of course, he was wrong.

This was a removal hearing.