Democrats Want to Fumigate GOP Who Want to Make America Great

Democrats really do hate us. Panelists on CNN now discuss fumigating the GOP. Bakari Sellers wants to fumigate Trump supporters or exorcise them on behalf of oppressed Don Lemon.

The Left likes to say MAGAs, but there is no difference between MAGAs and the GOP. It’s anyone they disagree with politically, but MAGA is easier to denigrate. What Democrat would like someone who wants to make America great again?

CNN is a disgrace for allowing this hatred to be spewed seven days a week. They aren’t a news organization.

Don Lemon broke the law in planning a raid on a church. It was illegal and disrespectful. I suppose they want to fumigate all Christians.

There is no sense of regret or self-reflection. They can do no wrong, no matter how wrong they are.

Lemon’s raiders terrorized the children by telling them their parents were evil and going to Hell.

Bakari Sellers has no clue as to how nasty Joe Biden is. In his world, Biden is Uncle Joe, a placeholder meant to counter Donald Trump. He thinks Joe is moral.