North Carolina Works to Give Hurricane Victims Voting Rights – Hopefully

The North Carolina Elections Board passed an emergency resolution to facilitate early voting in 13 counties in dire straits since Hurricane Helene.

Buncombe is the only county of the 13 that went for Biden in 2020.

That has led to fears of what Democrats might do. The arrangement has a certain amount of flexibility that could loosen up security. The race is tight in North Carolina, and Democrats have taken an early lead.

The 12 counties account for hundreds of thousands of Republicans and Independents.

The bipartisan group will arrange the following:

Added voting sites: Additional or modified voting locations will be available to accommodate displaced residents.

Voting hours extension: Polling places will have longer hours to ensure everyone can cast their ballot.

Extension of absentee balloting: Voters can now submit absentee ballots to any county’s election board rather than being restricted to their local board. The deadline for requesting absentee ballots has also been pushed back to November 4.

Establishment of an assistance team to help collect absentee ballots.

Trump is confident, and Lara Trump is working on initiatives to ensure residents can exercise their voting rights.