Not Noticed by MSM: Joe Met with China Spy Chief

the House Oversight Committee met with Rob Walker and reported four key takeaways about Joe Biden.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and House Committee on the Judiciary held a transcribed interview with Rob Walker, a Biden family associate involved in the Bidens’ dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities. Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on today’s interview:

~ We learned that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, as Hunter Biden and his associates received $3 million from a Chinese entity CEFC controlled.

-~Today’s interview confirmed Hunter Biden and his associates’ work with the Chinese government-linked energy company began over a year before Joe Biden left the vice presidency, but the Bidens and their associates held off being paid by the Chinese while Joe Biden was in office.

~ The Chinese company paid Hunter Biden and his associates $3 million shortly after Joe Biden left office as a ‘thank you’ for the work they did while Joe Biden was in office. Members of the Biden family received payments from the Chinese deal even though they did not work on it. This is the type of swampy influence peddling the American people want us to end.

~ Additionally, as Joe Biden was leading anti-corruption efforts in Romania, Hunter Biden and Rob Walker began an ill-defined business relationship with Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu. Mr. Walker also confirmed that he and Hunter Biden received payments from Popoviciu beginning in 2015 that continued throughout the rest of Joe Biden’s vice presidency. In exchange for lucrative payments, Hunter Biden traveled to Romania and engaged with the U.S. Ambassador to Romania to discuss Mr. Popoviciu’s foreign legal case.

ALSO, JOE BIDEN IS SICK

In case you missed the National File’s publication of the full 12-page Ashley Biden diary, find it here. The archives are here. Ashley suffered a sex trauma and says she is a nymphomaniac and drug addict. Her cousin, mentioned in the diary, seems to have suffered the same fate.

Let’s not forget Tara Reade.

