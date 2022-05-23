Not Satire! NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants to Become President in 2024

Eric Adams confidants and City Hall insiders told the NY Post that he’s eyeing a run for the White House in 2024.

“Eric has told me repeatedly that he thinks that he has a platform to run for national office, for president in 2024. He has said that repeatedly. He thinks New York is a national platform. He thinks the national party has gotten too far to the left and he thinks he has a platform to win,” a person close to the mayor said, the Post reports.

It’s obvious to those of us in New York that Mayor Eric Adams has a high opinion of himself and loves the camera. The only problem is his performance doesn’t match his ego.

A Brooklyn Democratic elected official who was also frequently in talks with the mayor said Adams was “considering a White House run in 2024 if Biden doesn’t seek re-election,” adding that Adams’ advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin was “running point” on the issue.

NYC IS A MESS

You can’t walk down a New York City street safely right now. Overall index crime increased by 34.2% in April 2022, compared to the same period a year ago (9,463 v. 7,051) – a total driven by a 43.5% increase in grand larceny (3,867 v. 2,694) and a 41.5% increase in robbery (1,261 v. 891). Burglaries also increased by 39.4% (1,209 v. 867) in April 2022 compared to last year. Those are the NYPD stats.

Murders were down in April. We’ll see how May goes. So far, it’s not looking good.

He claims he’s an enemy of the socialist wing but locked down the City like a Soviet dictator. Adams is still talking about going back to masks and other mandates despite the fact that COVID hospitalizations are overcounted by 100%.

Oh, but wait, he has the only attribute that matters — his skin is black.

Related