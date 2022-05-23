Creeps at State Farm Indoctrinate Kindergarten Kids in Transgenderism

State Farm Insurance has signed on to the “GenderCool Project” to hand out transgender books targeting children as young as kindergarten in Florida.

Brainwashing and grooming young children is perverse. It is wrong to confuse small children with a leftist ideology involving sex and gender.

The nonprofit organization Consumers’ Research was given a company email to employees by a whistleblower that outlined the perverse plan.

LIKE A CREEPY NEIGHBOR, STATE FARM IS THERE!

BLATANT INDOCTRINATION

The books enable “empowering conversations with children age 5+,” according to the email.

Nationwide, approximately 550 State Farm agents and employees will have the opportunity to donate this 3 book bundle to their local teacher, community center or library of their choice,” the email added, confirming that the effort will extend beyond Florida.

“Along with donating the books, we would encourage the agent to highlight our commitment to diversity on their social media pages,” he says.

The three-book bundle is part of the GenderCool Collection. The booksfocus on Non-Binary Gia who is a transgender girl using she/her pronouns. “When you’re born, a doctor looks at you and says, ‘It’s a boy!’ or ‘It’s a girl!’ based on your body. But gender isn’t that simple. You see, when I was born, the doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ But…this wasn’t true,” Gia narrates.

“Gender is how you feel in your heart and mind, but it may not match what the doctor says when you are born,” it reads.

No, it’s not. Gender dysphoria does not mean there are endless genders. It means the adults are trying to convince the children there are.

The pronoun issue – compelled speech – is about control, nothing more and it’s bizarre.

THE STATE FARM PERVERSION

There is a reason transgenders are doubling among GenZ and it’s not because it’s normal. This is manipulation and indoctrination by far-left operatives. It’s evil to indoctrinate and manipulate children.

Like a good neighbor? More like a creepy neighbor…@StateFarm now wants to talk to your kindergartener about transgenderism ⬇️https://t.co/2Iu2qji4dJ pic.twitter.com/A4wlDhToxW — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

This gross and blatant attempt to indoctrinate our children by @StateFarm is shameless and consumers should be aware a company founded on family values is now encouraging five-year-old children to question their gender. And we have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/UYTWGb5yod — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

The aim of the books is simple: woke indoctrination of children — a process which @StateFarm is actively engaged in. “Maybe you’re reading these words because it’s time to have this discussion…” pic.twitter.com/2eQpJC0CSX — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

.@StateFarm wants to confuse your children, saying just because a doctor says that you’re a boy or a girl, doesn’t actually make you a boy or a girl: pic.twitter.com/vMgGHVbl8p — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

Think that was the end of it? Sadly, no — the @StateFarm promoted book encourages 5-year-old children to question their own gender identity and to reconsider their pronouns. pic.twitter.com/rDCGm4MZkZ — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

Related