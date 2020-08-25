A church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly burned down Tuesday night amid the violent anti-police riots that broke out across the city at the start of the week.

The violence started on Sunday after law enforcement officials shot Jacob Blake, 29, while responding to a domestic incident.

Hours later, riots and looting broke out across Kenosha and businesses were destroyed. A police officer was also reportedly knocked out when he was struck with a brick.

The riots extended into the early morning hours on Monday and then picked up again on Monday night and extended into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

“Residents emerged from their houses around midnight to gape at billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. Lost in the blaze, neighbors said, was a mattress store, a storefront church, a Mexican restaurant and a cellphone store,” The New York Times reported. “Less than a mile away, a probation and parole office was also on fire.”

Nothing says justice like burning down churches, car dealerships, and mattress stores.

Sadly ironic is the fact that the church celebrates Black Lives Matter.

Church burned down! Early in video you can see cross at top. Kenosha, my hometown, is burning and it’s all in minority owned areas! BLM really cares don’t they? #kenoshawisconsin pic.twitter.com/h6usm3sHgp — Janet (@gooseymarmay66) August 25, 2020

Looters viciously attacked the older man in the first clip. They could have killed him. How does that support justice? Criminals are running around exploiting the Marxist movements, and not being held accountable.

This man’s business was destroyed:

A small price to pay for reparations. https://t.co/0CM8OHSkvt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020