A church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly burned down Tuesday night amid the violent anti-police riots that broke out across the city at the start of the week.
The violence started on Sunday after law enforcement officials shot Jacob Blake, 29, while responding to a domestic incident.
Hours later, riots and looting broke out across Kenosha and businesses were destroyed. A police officer was also reportedly knocked out when he was struck with a brick.
The riots extended into the early morning hours on Monday and then picked up again on Monday night and extended into the early morning hours on Tuesday.
“Residents emerged from their houses around midnight to gape at billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. Lost in the blaze, neighbors said, was a mattress store, a storefront church, a Mexican restaurant and a cellphone store,” The New York Times reported. “Less than a mile away, a probation and parole office was also on fire.”
Nothing says justice like burning down churches, car dealerships, and mattress stores.
Sadly ironic is the fact that the church celebrates Black Lives Matter.
Church burned down! Early in video you can see cross at top. Kenosha, my hometown, is burning and it’s all in minority owned areas! BLM really cares don’t they? #kenoshawisconsin pic.twitter.com/h6usm3sHgp
— Janet (@gooseymarmay66) August 25, 2020
Looters viciously attacked the older man in the first clip. They could have killed him. How does that support justice? Criminals are running around exploiting the Marxist movements, and not being held accountable.
Attempted murder. https://t.co/wLjS9XW7f9
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020
This man’s business was destroyed:
A small price to pay for reparations. https://t.co/0CM8OHSkvt
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020
Of course all this destruction and looting is going on. They can because it wasn’t stopped in the first place. The actions against citizens wasn’t even met with a slap on the wrist. “IF” the rioting and destruction and looting and threats and all were stopped dead in it’s tracks straight on in the first place it wouldn’t have grown. But no, politicians that touted during pre-election to their posts that they would protect the citizens are not. They are catering to the law breakers. So therefore, they are not doing the job they wanted. They are not doing their jobs. What would happen if “YOU” did not do your job? You would get fired. But the mayors, governors of states, police chiefs of different cities like Portland and Seattle just let the destruction go on and some elected stand by the terrorists groups. Oh, you don’t think there are terrorists groups like BLM and Antifa? Think again. If they came to your neighborhood and did what they did and are doing in cities and towns in our country you would fast change your mind as you see your home burning, your church burning, the car that you were driving being surrounded by the ‘mob’ and threatening you and worse yet, the kids in your automobile. Think about the ‘if’ it all had been nipped in the bud months ago we wouldn’t have this situation. So what does that mean? It means we, the people that love our country are NOT doing our job either. We did not demand the law stop the actions of the terrorists. We did NOT stand behind our principles and make our voices heard. We sat, shaking our heads and hope that did not spread to our city or community. What to do now? Stand behind our law enforcement and our President who does have the right to deploy the National Guard…yes, he does. Stand up for our nation. So many of my relatives fought for our country over decades previously. At least we can stand up for our freedom and peace now.