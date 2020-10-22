NPR won’t cover Hunter-Joe-China story since it’s a “waste of time”

NPR, National PUBLIC Radio, funded by our taxpayer money, did a story claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story isn’t proven. Of course, it is confirmed at this point. That is the story they wrote, but they didn’t have time for the real story. It was beneath them.

While NPR won’t waste time on a story of corruption, they are doing a fabulous job of covering this big story on a hamster:

Earlier this month, @NPR broadcast a story about a Calgary park bench plaque memorializing Benjy, described as “the first hamster to fly solo around the world.” pic.twitter.com/EMo57LDz3c — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) October 22, 2020

NPR told their readers the Hunter Biden story is “a waste of time” and a “pure distraction.” Therefore, they will not report it.

Actually, they basically endorsed Biden. Their reporting is shameful. This is supposed to be National PUBLIC Radio. What a pathetic joke. They just wanted to become activists in the last two weeks before the election to damage Donald Trump.

IT TAKES GALL GIVEN THEIR TAXPAYER FUNDING

NPR managing editor Terence Samuels told readers that the news outlet has not been reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story. It seems the editorial staff there doesn’t want to “waste” readers’ time on what they consider “pure distractions.”

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” Samuels said. “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”

This is a legitimate story. There is a great deal of evidence to support that. The FBI grabbed the laptop as they investigate money laundering — suspicious. There are two witnesses and a laptop all saying the same thing. All say the same thing. The Senate report matched up dates and locations. The Bidens have not denied it’s their laptop and Hunter’s lawyer tried to get it back. The signatures match up to Hunter’s.

President Trump invited one of the witnesses, Tony Bubolinski, as his guest tonight at the debate. Mr. Bubolinski will undoubtedly sit right up front.

NPR should not receive one dollar of taxpayer money. They are activists just like the rest of the media.

“Not really a story.” Boggles the mind. NPR covered Steele Dossier with great enthusiasm. Taxpayer funded. “Federal funding is essential to public radio’s service to the American public. Its continuation is critical for both stations and program producers, including NPR.” https://t.co/VpV16sMn8H — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) October 22, 2020

The Post last week published a trove of Hunter Biden emails that appear to detail his dealings with Ukraine and China — and undermine his father’s repeated claims that they never discussed such matters.

However, texts and emails provided by former partners, Bevan Cooney and Tony Babulinski claim Hunter ran everything by Joe, who he called the ‘chairman.’