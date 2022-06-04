Nunes on Arrest of Peter Navarro: “Nazi-Style Stalinist Crap”

During an interview on Newsmax, former congressman and current CEO of Truth Social, Devin Nunes, called the arrest of Peter Navarro “Nazi-style Stalinist crap.”
Nunes said definitively that Congress is doing it out of political motivations and the DOJ-FBI is working with them hand-in-hand. If Congress was acting appropriately, this J6 panel wouldn’t exist, as Nunes said.
They are making Peter Navarro into a criminal and Americans will think he is. This isn’t even about Peter Navarro, Nunes said. They want to make certain that Donald Trump can’t run for office again.
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, alleged Republicans, basically voted to bankrupt Peter Navarro with court costs and then see him imprisoned for a year with a $100,000 fine.
Disgusting vermin, the MAGA crowd need lawfare funding so people like Navarro can refuse to co-operate without losing everything. And then after “they” are swept away in 2024…the precedent is set.
And…please call them fascists. They dont care about being called a commo, and like being called a socialist…call them fascists and point out the Nazis were socialists and so therefor left winged, as any totalitarianism is left winged on steroids.
If you all start doing it, it will have a huge effect on this mindless swill..;…Fascists. They dont like uber either, so write in the comments and elsewhere-things like, the uber wealthy…not elites, they like that, the uber leftists, or what about this, the uber wealthy fascist technocrats and their black shirt clansmen. They wont like that at all. You guys need to realize this stuff works in their tiny little uber menschen “:brains.”.
Anyway good luck in the midterms, I personally dont think you will get to vote unless they can rig it, the uber wealthy technocrat fascist wanna-be-dictators are in NY right now working out how to steal this one as well….get organized, or get bent. .