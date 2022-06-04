Nunes on Arrest of Peter Navarro: “Nazi-Style Stalinist Crap”

During an interview on Newsmax, former congressman and current CEO of Truth Social, Devin Nunes, called the arrest of Peter Navarro “Nazi-style Stalinist crap.”

Nunes said definitively that Congress is doing it out of political motivations and the DOJ-FBI is working with them hand-in-hand. If Congress was acting appropriately, this J6 panel wouldn’t exist, as Nunes said.

They are making Peter Navarro into a criminal and Americans will think he is. This isn’t even about Peter Navarro, Nunes said. They want to make certain that Donald Trump can’t run for office again.

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, alleged Republicans, basically voted to bankrupt Peter Navarro with court costs and then see him imprisoned for a year with a $100,000 fine.

