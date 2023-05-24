NWO France Bans Short-Haul Domestic Flights

France’s President Emanuel Macron, who recently said he was ready to be unpopular and is, oversaw the banning of short-haul domestic flights to save the planet and push the World Economic Forum goals forward. The law was passed in 2021 but is just now being implemented.

France has banned domestic short-haul flights where train alternatives exist in a bid to cut carbon admissions, reports the BBC.

The ban all but rules out air travel between Paris and cities like Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux. The interim head of industry group Airlines for Europe told the AFP news agency that banning these trips will only have minimal effects on CO2 output.

The body representing airlines calls it “complete and utter nonsense.”

When the law was first passed in 2021, the crazy green groups said it wasn’t enough. They called it unambitious and inadequate to keep up with the rapidly changing climate. They also blamed Macron for poorly committing to a cause which he promised to wholeheartedly support.

Macron’s plan is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The EU goal is 55%. All these people are crazy.

Macron has called for a “single global order” and he is an obedient acolyte of Klaus Schwab’s, president of the World Economic Forum and leader of Stakeholder Capitalism. That is what this scam is all about.

