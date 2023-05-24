Donald Trump’s Attorneys Want to Meet with Merrick Garland

Donald Trump’s attorneys have requested a meeting with US attorney general Merrick Garland over the “unfair,” “baseless,” and “outrageous” investigation by special counsel Jack Smith.

Meanwhile, the Bidens are blatantly corrupt and what is being done?

It is outrageous. No one is investigating Joe Biden’s misuse of documents in the way Donald Trump is investigated and Trump was allowed to declassify. Biden, as vice president, was not allowed to declassify or bring confidential documents home.

The FBI refuses to turn over evidence of Biden corruption. Americans are getting sick of the corruption.

The radical left special counsel is also looking into whether Donald Trump fomented rebellion on January 6th. There is no connection between him and those who rioted on J6. There was no insurrection. And Donald Trump told them to march peacefully.

