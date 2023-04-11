NY AG Letitia James Drags Donald Trump to NY for a Deposition

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who ran on a campaign to Get Trump, is forcing Donald Trump’s return to New York for a deposition in a $250 million lawsuit involving his entire family. She couldn’t get the family for a crime, so she came up with this bogus civil case. It’s New York where the Trump family can’t get a fair jury.

James has been harassing the Trump family since 2018.

“Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime” That’s how communist totalitarians operate — Elon’s Musk (@andItoldyaso) September 21, 2022

Trump previously sat for a deposition at James’ office last August, just weeks before she filed the lawsuit. That time, Trump declined to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

He did it because the invetigation is a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

James’ lawsuit alleges Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, misled banks and others, in part by providing them with annual financial statements that misstated the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

James, a Democrat, is seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump, a Republican, doing business in the state.

🚨BREAKING: Hack NY State AG Letitia James files civil lawsuit against Trump, some of his children, and his business The witch-hunt continues. pic.twitter.com/stdxcaQoW7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2022

