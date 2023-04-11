Video of Police Rushing Into Louisville Bank to Save Others

During a news conference on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said mass killer Connor Sturgeon, who was responsible for opening fire at his Louisville workplace, had targeted specific individuals using an AR-15-style rifle. He purchased the gun legally the week before.

The Democrat mass shooter killed five executives at the bank. He appears to have targeted them after he found out he was fired.

Sturgeon live-streamed the killings, but the police Chief hopes she can get the video removed.

THE VIDEO

According to Gwinn-Villaroel, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon bought the rifle from a local dealership on April 4th. On Monday, Sturgeon used the weapon to live stream the attack on Instagram, killing five people and injuring eight others.

The chief also announced that body camera footage from the incident, which left a rookie officer critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head, was made public Tuesday.

The officer, who only just became a police officer, is stable and in critical condition.

The following is the body cam video of the police racing into the Old National Bank to save the lives of the people in the bank:

‘They won’t listen to words or protests, Let’s see if they hear this.’ Sturgeon posted on his Instagram account minutes before Monday morning’s blood-letting. ~ CSturg41

THE MEDIA IS HIDING STURGEON’S HATRED OF THE RIGHT

Murderer Connor Sturgeon, whose pronouns were he/him, had Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit accounts that have been taken down. According to The Daily Beast, the now-deleted Twitter account included “posts in support of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, as well as some criticism of police violence and of then-President Donald Trump,” alongside tweets about the NBA, sports, and messages between friends.

An account matching his Twitter and Instagram handle, csturg41, was suspended by Reddit after the shooting. Many posts, including the most recent, were about sports and video games.

Sturgeon as CSturg41 also posted political memes, mainly mocking conservatives, former President Donald Trump, and Fox News, on several subreddits, including “DankMemes,” “F***thealtright,” and “trollychromosome,” along with “Leopardsatemyface.” He posted a meme in July 2020 on the “f***thealtright” subreddit of a cartoon of a musclar figure responding to someone asking how he got his muscles by saying, “Every time Trump tweets some racist s*** …. I do one push up.”

Connor Sturgeon’s Instagram posts before the shooting pic.twitter.com/Lz9ikDHAgs — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) April 10, 2023

Oh so Connor Sturgeon’s fb, insta, reddit and Twitter profiles were taken down? But not before it I turned out he was a far left dork who posted to /r/fuckthealtright and other leftist subreddits? You don’t say. pic.twitter.com/dKIGD8Mkc1 — Louis vil LeGun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) April 10, 2023

SOME OF SURGEON’S REDDIT POSTS



