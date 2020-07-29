NY OUTRAGE after plainclothes cops arrest a trans femme vandal

On Tuesday, a video captured plainclothes NYPD officers loading a trans femme protester into an unmarked van during a demonstration. After the video went viral, the NYPD issued a statement saying the protester was taken in by the Warrant Squad for “damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park.” The NYPD later told NBC News, after an uproar, that using unmarked vehicles for these types of operations is “customary.”

The arresting officers were assaulted by the “mostly peaceful protesters” with rocks and bottles.

The ‘protesters,’ who are very destructive, apparently don’t want a trans femme ever arrested and certainly not by plainclothes officers.

The trans femme [feminist transgender] was released immediately thanks to the Cuomo no-bail law.

NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

THE OUTRAGE

The trans femme, who damaged five police cameras, became the latest subject of rants by ‘protesters.’ There was tremendous outrage, most of it showing up on Twitter, but not because the cops were assaulted.

The LGBTQ human rights campaign wrote This is deeply troubling. Plainclothes NYPD officers yanked a protester off the street — identified by her friends as an 18-year old homeless trans person. Where is she? #WhereIsNikki

Councilmember Carlina Rivera wrote, I just spoke to the CO of the 13th who said “the NYPD’s Detective Bureau Warrant Division identified a wanted person & carried out an arrest.” Clearly we need an ind. review + an immediate explanation for why an unmarked van full of officers was anywhere near a peaceful protest.

Rivera continued, We’ve just received confirmation that Nikki has been released. Thank you to all the advocates who have been bringing support and attention. Now it’s time to hear from @NYCMayor about how he will address this arrest and the future of unidentifiable policing in NYC.

New York got rid of most of the plainclothes officers and now they want to get rid of all of them. The reason they use unidentified cars and clothes is because the “mostly peaceful protesters” are violent, assaulting police with no repercussions. The Manhattan DA Cy Vance dismisses their cases.

The fact that the ‘protesters’ threw rocks and bottles at police didn’t matter one iota.

NBC News was quick to sound critical, writing, New York City police officers in khaki shorts and dark T-shirts stuffed a suspect into an unmarked minivan during an arrest captured on video Tuesday, raising concerns about using tactics similar to those attributed to federal agents during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, this month.

The tone of the article was against the police. They were quick to mention the NY Civil Liberties’ opinion: “This is horrifying and indefensible,” the New York Civil Liberties Union said on Twitter. “We’re looking into the incident that happened tonight, but one thing is for certain: violently forcing protesters into an unmarked van are the actions of a police force that think they can act with impunity. We won’t allow this in our city.”

No concerns about the vandalism or the abuse of the arresting officers.