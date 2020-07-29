BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors demands “sea changes” in the Democrat party

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, a “trained Marxist,” wants the Democratic party to be a political force to match their current movement. They are focused on policy change, Axios reported.

“Without the sea changes our movement recommended for the 2020 Democratic platform, any claims to allyship and solidarity with our work to fight for Black liberation are for naught,” Cullors said, Axios reported.

She wants the Democratic platform to address police brutality and racial justice in the same way they do. Black Lives Matter is often violent and it is a communist, anti-police movement calling for defunding of the police.

Cullors called recent protests the “largest, most diverse, civil rights moment, movement the world has ever seen, not just in our nation’s history but in human history.”

It is not a civil rights movement. It’s a Marxist movement.

Cullors told Axios she had proposed “about 10” amendments to the 2020 Democratic Party platform covering policing [including defunding], criminal justice and legal system reform, abolishing mandatory minimums, decriminalizing and expunging drug-related charges, reparations, education [including removing police from schools], and the environment [extreme climate change laws], but they were all rejected without a vote.

“Without making the necessary recommitments and revisions, can any of you here truly stand up and say, ‘My party is the party of principles?” Cullors asked committee members on the virtual call.

The leadership does see the Black Lives Matter movement as a burgeoning political party and they are powerful.

The DNC can’t go that far yet and win. Once they are in power, they can open the borders, give amnesty to the millions here illegally, promise them whatever they want, and they will have a permanent electoral majority.

Currently, the Senate is in trouble. Susan Collins trails her opponent in Maine, Lindsey Graham is facing a tough race in South Carolina, and the Arizona race doesn’t look good. There are other close races. That’s according to polls run by Democrats. They could be wrong.

Watch: