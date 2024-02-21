NY Pols’ Message to Entrepreneurs-Nice Business You Got There, Be a Shame If……

by James Soviero

Kevin O’Leary and NY Post, reporter Charlie Gasparino, have basically the same take on Donald Trump being punished with a multi-million dollar “fine” for, in essence, making lots of money for himself and his banking partners. They believe this unprecedented cash grab from a highly successful businessman is a stark warning to other entrepreneurs thinking of doing business in New York.

Given the scenario of an unbowed Trump facing off against powerful, ruthless adversaries, some words, not specifically spoken by either commentator but perhaps understood by fans of “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” would seem a pretty good fit.

The switch would be instead of a mob guy walking into a business unwilling to pay for “protection” in the Big Apple, you might have an emboldened pol or one of their flunkies stop by.

“Nice business you got here. Be a shame if something happened to it. Did you know (insert sleazy pol’s name here) is having a fundraiser next month? We’d love to see you there.”

Godfather author Mario Puzo is quoted as saying, “One lawyer with a briefcase can steal more than a hundred men with guns …”. Imagine how much dough a cabal of shady politicians, attorneys, and judges could hoover up by using the Trump prosecution as a template.

The thought must make them positively giddy. It should make the rest of us sick.

Related