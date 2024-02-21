Black Comic Clears the Room of Black People with One Joke

Black comedian David Lucas cleared out the room of black people during his show after joking about Saint George Floyd. It was just a joke. This is black fragility at its best.

“All these **** white dudes like my show. You want to show them the reason George Floyd got his neck kneeled off,” said Lucas. That’s when the exodus began.

Lucas said he would have “shot that n*****.”

He then doubled down, saying, “Oooh, I like Kyle Rittenhouse too.” That took care of the remainder of black people.

