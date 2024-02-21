Black Comic Clears the Room of Black People with One Joke

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

Black comedian David Lucas cleared out the room of black people during his show after joking about Saint George Floyd. It was just a joke. This is black fragility at its best.

“All these **** white dudes like my show. You want to show them the reason George Floyd got his neck kneeled off,” said Lucas. That’s when the exodus began.

Lucas said he would have “shot that n*****.”

He then doubled down, saying, “Oooh, I like Kyle Rittenhouse too.” That took care of the remainder of black people.

Full Video


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
22 minutes ago

Black people are very sensitive to words but not to them killing each other.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz