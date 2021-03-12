NY state assembly begins impeachment process of Emperor Cuomo









New York City Communist and all-around incompetent Mayor Bill de Blasio and 65 Democrats called for the corrupt Governor Cuomo to resign today. They aren’t trying to impeach him for his policy that cost thousands of elderly their lives and the ensuing cover-up, but rather for the MeToo allegations. No one knows if the MeToo allegations are true.

One of the accusers said she “felt undervalued.” Hmmm… However, some of the accusers might have a case if they are telling the truth.

IMPEACHING THE EMPEROR

As for the MeToo allegations, the New York State Assembly opened an investigation as a first step in pursuing a possible impeachment of Emperor Cuomo.

“The Democratic Conference is taking the first step toward impeachment by opening an investigation with full subpoena power to obtain facts and testimonies under oath,” Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim said in a statement obtained by Fox News Thursday.

“Some members, including myself, argued that we had enough admission to proceed with impeachment today but the conference is leaning toward setting up the process and structure toward impeachment.”

Albany police said Thursday they received a report from the New York State Executive Chamber, which is the governor’s office, involving an incident with potential criminal activity. Nothing happens unless the alleged victim wants to pursue the incident as a crime. Allegedly, Cuomo put his hand under an aide’s shirt without her permission and fondled her.

121 MEMBERS OF THE ASSEMBLY AND SENATE WANT HIM TO RESIGN

At least 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate have said publicly they believe Cuomo can no longer govern and should quit office now, according to a tally by The Associated Press. The count includes 65 Democrats and 56 Republicans.

Earlier on Thursday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie signaled he would take action on the issue.

“In light of the allegations concerning the Governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward,” he said.

It looks like progressives have decided Emperor Cuomo must go. He will not be missed but we could end up with much worse.

Related