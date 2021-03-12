8 Republicans who voted for dangerous Dem gun control bills









House Democrats on Thursday passed two dangerous gun control bills that allegedly just impose stricter background checks. That’s very deceptive and eight of our stupid Republicans voted for these Democrat bills.

NRA STATEMENT OF THE GUN CONTROL BILLS THAT INFRINGE ON OUR RIGHTS

One of these bills establishes a gun registry.

Jason Ouimet, executive director of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, released the following statement Thursday after the House passed gun control bills HR 8 and HR 1446:

“These bills are a transparent attempt by gun control advocates in Congress to restrict the rights of law-abiding Americans under the guise of addressing the violent criminal culture in America. The truth, however, is that neither of these bills will do anything to solve that problem. By giving full power to unelected government bureaucrats to indefinitely delay and prevent lawful firearm transfers, H.R. 1446 could ultimately destroy the Second Amendment rights guaranteed to every law-abiding American by turning it into a privilege enjoyed by a select few. H.R. 8, so-called “universal” background checks, cannot be enforced without a federal gun registry, will not prevent crime, and will turn otherwise law-abiding citizens into criminals for simply loaning a firearm to friends or family members.​ If Congress is serious about the safety of law-abiding citizens, it should have passed concealed carry reciprocity so that Americans can safeguard themselves and their families across state lines and throughout our country during these dangerous times.”​​​​

THE EIGHT GOP FOR GUN CONTROL

Vote these people out!

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a reliably left-wing Republican, claims he is a strong Second Amendment supporter. He voted for the bill for the “greater good.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan (Fla.)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Fla.)

Rep. Maria Salazar (Fla.)

Rep. Chris Smith (N.J.)

Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.)

The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 now heads to the Senate, which Democrats control.

“We told [our supporters that] we’re not resting until we get this job done, and today we’re taking a giant step,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck will attempt to get it passed.

“A vote is what we need,” the New York Democrat said. “Maybe we’ll get the votes. And if we don’t, we’ll come together as a caucus and figure it out how we are going to get this done. But we have to get it done.”

They tried to pass these bills in 2019 but the then-GOP-controlled Senate rejected it.

Watch crazy Pelosi:

Speaker Pelosi on gun reform: “If you are afraid to vote for gun violence prevention because of your political survival, understand this: The political survival of none of us is more important than the survival of our children.” pic.twitter.com/uU3WoRlz8H — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2021

HR8 & HR1446

