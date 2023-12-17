NY Times Article Calls for Trump Memes to Be Regulated

The left wing can’t do memes. They try, but they come out nasty. The right-wing is much better at it. It makes you wonder if that isn’t why they sentenced meme maker Douglas Mackey to prison for eight months. He was very funny and effective.

A NY Times article, Inside the Troll Army Waging Trump’s Online Campaign, claims an army of sinister, cruel trolls working for Donald Trump are spreading misinformation online.

“Much of the group, which refers to itself as Trump’s Online War Machine, operates anonymously, adopting the cartoonish aesthetic and unrelenting cruelty of internet trolls,” Ken Bensinger wrote for the Times.

He continued. “Cheered on by Mr. Trump, the group traffics freely in misinformation, artificial intelligence, and digital forgeries known as deepfakes. Its memes are riddled with racist stereotypes and demeaning tropes about L.G.B.T.Q. people and broad scatological humor.”

“Their most vulgar invectives are often aimed at women, particularly those seen as enemies of Mr. Trump.”

They’re jokes!

The New York Times is on the case of the meme makers, starting with C3PMeme.

I can’t believe it’s been 2 years today since I released this meme… pic.twitter.com/XT6vhWj5Fx — C3PMeme (@C3PMeme) November 15, 2023

The Times calls the jokesters a troll army, suggesting something sinister and dishonest. Satire is now deception to the left.

Bensinger was appalled that Donald Trump complimented the satirists and shared their memes.

Because jokes are unregulated, they consider them dangerous.

“It’s ominous,” said Saurav Ghosh, a former Federal Election Commission lawyer who now works at the Campaign Legal Center, a government watchdog nonprofit.”

They say Donald Trump is complicit. The author says the people who create the memes are members of “a shadow online ad agency” for Trump, although they are all volunteers.

The writer mentioned the DilleyMemeTeam. Here’s one of their memes:

I love it when a meme comes together #DilleyMemeTeam pic.twitter.com/1FKEKhBtxL — DilleyMemeTeam (@DilleyMemeTeam) May 19, 2023

They don’t look dangerous. They look funny. The Left doesn’t have much of a sense of humor, but this is ridiculous.

The author thinks it’s criminal for a presidential candidate to use humor to make a point.

The Left is criminalizing jokes and irony. They have a solution to cut it off. They want to regulate jokes as if they were TV campaign ads, regulated for “accuracy, fairness, and transparency.”

Bensinger suggested meme makers be treated as Super PACS and regulated as such with no coordination with Donald Trump.

They want to set it up so that Donald Trump can’t joke or communicate with anyone who does.

The Dilley Show, named in the article responded.

The Dilley Show going mainstream in real time pic.twitter.com/bY0NcfOmrQ — CamTastic (@CamTastick) December 15, 2023

Ramble Rants was also mentioned in the article, and he doesn’t look dangerous either:

