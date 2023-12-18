WOW! 15 Senators Call Out Rushed Secret Talks with Dems

Fifteen Republicans sent a letter to Senator Barrasso upon hearing of rushed secret negotiations with open border Democrats.

The letter reads:

Dear Senator Barrasso:

We write to request that you call a meeting of the Conference to discuss Senate negotiations on securing the border. Rushed and secret negotiations with Democrats who want an open border and who caused the current crisis will not secure the border. The American public deserves an open and transparent process which cannot occur until the House returns the week of January 8, 2024. Accordingly, we request this Conference be held the week of January 8th, but not before.

It was signed by Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Rick Scott, JD Vance, Marsha Blackburn, Tommy Tuberville, Josh Hawley, James Risch, Ted Cruz, Mike Braun, Ted Budd, Roger Marshall, Eric Schmitt, Marco Rubio, and Lindsey Graham.

Democrats are demanding more immigration and asylum for everyone here. They label any measures to secure the border as racist. How do you negotiate with them when their end point is to implement no measures to secure the border. Mitch McConnell is probably looking for some minimal accommodations so he can send pallets of cash and weapons to Ukraine.

There are too few fighting this onslaught. It’s unlikely that even this treachery can compel the Uniparty contingent of the two parties to act for America, but hope springs eternal.

Senator Johnson issued the following statement:

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) released the following statement on the letter sent today by 15 Senate Republicans to Conference Chair John Barrasso, M.D. (R-Wyo.) requesting a meeting of the Conference the week of January 8, 2024, to discuss the negotiations with President Biden and Senate Democrats regarding border security.

“Earlier today, I joined 14 Republican Senate colleagues in releasing our letter calling for a meeting of the Senate Republican Conference to discuss the negotiations with the White House and Senate Democrats regarding securing our border.

“The crisis at the southwest border is unlike anything we’ve experienced in American history. The massive flood of illegal migration is an order of magnitude larger than the ‘humanitarian crisis’ President Obama sparked when he abused ‘prosecutorial discretion’ and granted Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants in 2012. In 2019, Obama’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, stated that 1,000 apprehensions per day ‘overwhelm[ed] the system.’ We recently experienced over 12,000 ‘encounters’ in a single day, and it has become common for encounters to exceed 10,000 per day.

“Of the more than 6 million migrants who have entered and stayed since President Biden took office and opened the border, approximately 1.7 million have been what CBP calls ‘known gotaways.’ That’s a misnomer, because we have no idea who these people are or where they went—we just detected them illegally crossing our porous border. With FBI Director Wray confirming that terror threats to our nation are at an all-time high, particularly from Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Biden’s open border represents a clear and present danger to America.

“Unfortunately, President Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress WANT an open border. Biden came into office with the border largely secured, and then immediately reversed all the policies that had successfully stemmed the flow of illegal migrants. The fact that President Biden and congressional Democrats ARE the root cause of the current crisis is a major problem in conducting good-faith negotiations with them.

“Because President Biden has not faithfully executed existing law, lied repeatedly to the public, ignored and violated Supreme Court rulings, and failed to engage in meaningful negotiations on securing the border until only recently, it is impossible for Republicans to trust him to comply with whatever he agrees to. That’s a real challenge for Republican negotiators.

“I appreciate Senator Lankford’s knowledge and tenacity in negotiating the types of policies and legislative language that would provide a president who actually wants to secure the border with the authorities to do so. The essential ingredient will be how to enforce any agreement reached. I have suggested making Ukraine funding contingent on benchmarks being met on a monthly basis. I am open to other foolproof enforcement ideas.

“Conducting rushed and secret backroom negotiations is not the way to address the unprecedented border crisis. That’s the kind of business as usual process that Washington leadership has relied upon to mortgage our children’s future and weaken our country. Whatever negotiators produce will need to be fully vetted, discussed, and understood—by members and the general public. That will take weeks—not hours or days. I look forward to our conference meeting the week of January 8th, where we can begin that vetting and discussion.”

