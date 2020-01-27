NY Times has a Bolton expose in time to resuscitate impeachment

Impeachment is not going well for Democrats, so, miraculously, just in time, the NY Times has a new crisis that will support the Democrats. It’s amazing how this works. Every crisis or scandal the media comes up with, and often manufactures, hurts Republicans and/or the President, never Democrats.

UKRAINE AID WAS TIED TO THE BIDENS

The NY Times reported earlier this evening that John Bolton notes in the new book he’s writing, that the President tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of the Bidens and the Democrats (for allegedly using Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election).

The Democrats definitely interfered and attempted to get Ukraine to interfere from Alexandra Chalupa to the Manafort Black Book. Those are facts.

The Times claims Bolton sent drafts of a manuscript of his book in recent weeks to close associates and a draft to the White House for a standard review process.

Allegedly, Bolton “described not only the president’s private disparagement of Ukraine but also new details about senior cabinet officials who have publicly tried to sidestep involvement.”

BOLTON ALLEGEDLY CRITICIZES CABINET MEMBERS & GIULIANI

He said, according to the unreliable Times, that Pompeo acknowledged privately that Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Guiliani claimed then-Ambassador Yovanovitch was corrupt. Pompeo allegedly said it had no basis in fact and Giuliani might have been working on behalf of other clients.

Bolton also is said to have raised concerns to Attorney General Barr about Giuliani running a “shadow government.”

Mr. Barr has denied that he heard it from Bolton.

Mick Mulvaney is also made to look like a liar, according to the Times account.

None of this is illegal if true, but it would make a liar out of the President. It does sound like John Bolton’s complaints are mostly with Rudy Giuliani, but not entirely.

THE PART HE DISPUTED

Since then, a top aide to former national security adviser John Bolton disputed part of the Sunday report in The New York Times.

The paper reported that Bolton had circulated “drafts of a manuscript he has circulated in recent weeks to close associates” and also “sent a draft to the White House for a standard review process for some current and former administration officials who write books.”

Sarah Tinsley, a senior adviser to Bolton, told Fox News that he had submitted a hard copy draft of his manuscript to the NSC [National Security Council] several weeks ago for “pre-publication review,” but had not shared it with anyone else.

HE DIDN’T DENY THE CLAIMS OF UKRAINE AID AND THE BIDENS

Bolton did not deny the Times’ claim concerning the Ukraine aid holdup and the possible investigation of the Bidens. In fact, he suggested the NSC leaked parts of his book.

It is very possible that Bolton himself or his publisher are the ones who leaked to make a profit off the situation.

The NY Times included this paragraph: “Mr. Bolton would like to testify for several reasons, according to associates. He believes he has relevant information, and he has also expressed concern that if his account of the Ukraine affair emerges only after the trial, he will be accused of holding back to increase his book sales.”

It makes it look as if Bolton is the leaker.

His attorney, Charles Cooper, said: “It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript.”

He is working hard to make us think the NSC leaked it but did they? The timing with the impeachment trial is interesting.

Bolton could legally leak it as long as the information didn’t violate national security.

Additionally, Bolton’s representatives made clear he was not denying the Times’ claim concerning the Ukraine aid holdup and the possible investigation of the Bidens, Fox News reports.

Bolton resigned or was fired last September. His team declined to “speculate” to Fox News as to how a description of his manuscript might have leaked to the Times.

DEMOCRATS DEMAND WITNESSES

This has now led to Democrats demanding Bolton testify. Bolton said he would if subpoenaed, but the President will probably assert executive privilege and it will end up in court. This could drag on endlessly.

There is a lot more to this story that we don’t know. Usually, we wait a day or two to flesh it out, but this whole story is troubling. There is never a let-up.

People should hold their fire on this one. The President has admitted he wanted the Bidens investigated. The President also appears to have gotten the idea from Rudy Giuliani that the DNC server was in Ukraine. That is a complicated story and not as outlandish as it might sound.

Running for office doesn’t grant Joe Biden some special immunity from investigation. The opposite should, in fact, be true. We don’t want corrupt presidents.

Bolton is a conservative and knows the stakes here. If Trump loses, we get a socialist or a communist as President and possibly lose Congress.

Dan Bongino brought some balance with his tweet:

Regarding Bolton:

1) Nobody cares

2) The aid was delivered

3) The Ukrainians aren’t victims (just ask them)

4) The Democrats’ corruption in Ukraine is real

5) Nobody cares — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020