Katyusha Rockets Make a Direct Hit on US Embassy in Baghdad

Three rockets have reportedly hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. At least one hit the dining room. This does cross the President’s red line.

Three Katyusha rockets hit inside the compound while as many as five others landed in the area surrounding it, according to news reports. U.S. defense officials told reporters that no one was killed in the attack, but some were wounded. It is unclear how severe the injuries are.

The strike comes after a similar attack on Jan. 20 when three Katyusha rockets fell near the U.S. Embassy. No injuries were reported in that incident.

