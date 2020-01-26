Katyusha Rockets Make a Direct Hit on US Embassy in Baghdad

Three rockets have reportedly hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. At least one hit the dining room. This does cross the President’s red line.

Three Katyusha rockets hit inside the compound while as many as five others landed in the area surrounding it, according to news reports. U.S. defense officials told reporters that no one was killed in the attack, but some were wounded. It is unclear how severe the injuries are.

The strike comes after a similar attack on Jan. 20 when three Katyusha rockets fell near the U.S. Embassy. No injuries were reported in that incident.

A rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone hours ago. At least 4 Katyusha rockets fired. A rocket landed near the US Embassy. pic.twitter.com/xoaDLM3KSc — mandana (@mandana68325042) January 26, 2020

Three Katyusha rockets hit inside the US embassy compound in Baghdad. As many as five others landed in the area surrounding it. https://t.co/lHfKR2wXtq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 26, 2020

US Defence official confirming that a Katyusha rocket hit the dining facility at the US embassy at Baghdad tonight. #Iraq #Baghdad https://t.co/mFPr2nLiCJ — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 26, 2020