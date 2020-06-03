NY Times reporter says looting “is not violence”

A reporter with the New York Times Magazine told viewers on CBS News this week that looting “is not violence.” Her reason is “property can be replaced.” This is as violent looters, smash windows, and beat up or shoot anyone who tries to stop them from looting.

“Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man’s neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. To use the same language to describe those two things is not moral,” said Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Ms. Jones is the person responsible for the hateful, historically inaccurate ‘1619 Project’ aimed at demonizing our founding and pretending we enslaved people for 400 years. In fact, the USA wasn’t formed until the Constitution was ratified officially which was in 1788. Our first president, George Washington, assumed office in April, 1789. Slavery lasted until 1865, and it was commong throughout the world at the time. The Founders didn’t end it because the nation would not have survived.

“Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man’s neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. To use the same language to describe those two things is not moral” –@nhannahjones on CBSN pic.twitter.com/GGteXRFwAr — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2020

THE NEW YORK TIMES IS STRICTLY PROPAGANDA

The New York Times is just leftist propaganda. They changed a front-page headline regarding the anti-police protests when top Democrats.

The original headline read, “As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End It Now’”.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter. “The President is acting like a budding dictator. Headline fail, @nytimes,” Julian Castro said in a tweet.

The New York Times changed the title to “Trump Threatens to Send Troops into States.”

The media works hand-in-glove with the hardcore left now running the Democrat Party.

There are a lot of amoral communists engaging in a revolution and too many Americans don’t realize it. Race is used by communists, but it’s not the real issue. These people don’t care about Americans of any race, just the ideology.