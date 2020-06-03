The “protesters” who are rioting, burning down cities, and looting, should wear “nondescript, solid color, layered clothing” and “cover identifying tattoos,” warns a congressional leader for the Democrats.

In an Instagram post, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez provided, “our guide on being prepared for safe protests.”

She advises that ‘protesters’ should follow the directions of the [well-organized and well-funded] “grassroots black organizers”

“They have been at this a long time and are disciplined in the ropes of community organizing and demonstration.”

The congresswoman “also lists items not to bring, including cell phones that have Face and Touch ID, unless those have both been disabled. She also recommends that any cell phone that is brought should be placed in ‘airplane mode’ and have its data usage disabled.”

The saddest thing of all is that Democrats are all on board. She isn’t an outlier. Her guidelines are for the rioters. If they were simply protesters, they wouldn’t need to hide their identity.

Read her thoughtful directions for rioters: