NY Times Shows How Bernie Will Beat Trump

A NY Times article projects Bernie Sanders will win in the popular vote and the Electoral College due to changes in the population (massive immigration). It makes Bernie Sanders a “formidable foe” for Donald Trump, the article asserts.

Almost all the polls show Sanders winning the National Popular Vote, Times author Steve Phillips writes. Mr. Phillips claims Sanders outperforms Trump in the Electoral College as well.

He writes that the youth and Latinos will give us Bernie [the Communist].

From the Times article:

Exit polls and precinct analyses show that Mr. Sanders runs strongest with some of the most overlooked and undervalued sectors of the population — young people and Latinos in particular. In all three early states, he received twice as much support from voters under 30 than his closest competitor. In Nevada, he received about 70 percent of the vote in the most heavily Latino precincts.

These particular strengths matter because the composition of the electorate in 2020 will be appreciably different than it was in 2016. Pew Research projects that this will be the most racially diverse electorate ever, with people of color making up fully one-third of all eligible voters. The share of eligible voters from Generation Z (18-23-year-olds) will be more than twice as large in 2020 as it was in 2016 (10 percent versus 4 percent).

Notably, the expanding sectors of the population are much more progressive and pro-Democratic than their aging and white counterparts. Mrs. Clinton defeated Mr. Trump by nearly 20 points among voters under 30, and the anti-Republican tilt of that demographic was even more pronounced in 2018 when 67 percent of them voted Democratic, 35 points more than the number who voted Republican. As for Latinos, nearly two-thirds of that population consistently vote Democratic.

HE GIVES EXAMPLES TO BACK IT UP

According to the article, more than a million youth have turned 18 since 2016 in Michigan and Wisconsin and those elections were decided by 11,000 and 22,700 respectively.

Mr. Trump won Arizona with 91,00 but since then 160,000 Latinos have turned 18.

If Bernie chooses a person of color like Stacey Abrams, it will strengthen him with young black voters [Stacey is a hard-left politician].

The author believes that Clinton was too moderate and Bernie can reclaim those states, among others.

As far as down-ballots, he sees Democrats flipping more seats. Georgia’s 7th, for example, has a large black population and they only fell short by 1,000 votes. The same goes for San Antonio’s 23rd District which is more than half Latino.

The Times author sees Bernie winning the White House with youth, blacks, Latinos, and Latino youth. If he’s correct, the United States will be run by a man who hates the country and has a plan to destroy it. We will be the communist United States and Sanders will crater our economy, educational system, Wall Street, our private businesses, and our health care system as he nationalizes these institutions.

When he provides the free services he promised, he will open it up to the world. At the same time, he plans to keep our borders open, as does Elizabeth Warren.

Last night on his show, Tucker Carlson explained Bernie’s immigration plan of open borders and free stuff for all who come: