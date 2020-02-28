Warren Releases Her Open Borders Immigration Plan

Far-left Democrat Elizabeth Warren (MA) released her open borders immigration plan on Thursday. She promises to undo all of the Trump administration’s policies.

Her proposals include ending border wall construction between the U.S. and Mexico as well as the deployment of military forces to the border, TheHill.com reported. She will decriminalize illegal border crossings and define asylum as anyone who says they are fleeing violence. She vows to ensure that law enforcement agencies are not engaging in “warrantless property searches” or “arbitrary stops.”

In Warren’s newly-released plan, she declared:

My immigration plan commits to decriminalizing migration, significantly reducing detention and ending private detention facilities, providing rights and due process for all immigrants, reaffirming asylum protections for those fleeing violence, and ending policies like metering and the “Remain in Mexico” policy. As president, I’ll also reverse the Trump administration’s policy giving Border Patrol agents the power to make “credible fear” determinations for asylum-seekers rather than asylum officers.

WEAPONIZING CORONAVIRUS

Democrats are exploiting the coronavirus to damage President Trump. The media is hyping it for profits and to support their Democrat Party. Elizabeth Warren was on it immediately.

She’s weaponizing coronavirus for political gain.

Warren is trying to revive her flailing campaign for president with a new rant about people in cages at the border [She is talking about the fencing around the detention facilities]. Apparently, Warren just wants them to come in at will across open borders.

Warren announced Thursday morning she will be filing a bill to strip President Trump’s border wall of funding and transfer the money, estimated at $10 billion, to fighting the coronavirus.

Warren tweeted about the bill, saying, “Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, and we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump’s racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to combat coronavirus.”

[The fool doesn’t seem to realize the open borders are a national security threat. Coronavirus has nothing to do with the border wall. She’s tying the two unlike entities together for political gain.]

THE BILL

Warren is betraying her country and selling us all down the river. She will let anyone march into this country and steal our wealth and our rights.