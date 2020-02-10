NYPD Is “Declaring War” on [Commie] de Blasio! Don’t Visit Us in Hospitals!

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, one of the Democrats who used the police as a political football, blaming them for crimes committed by criminals, took heavy criticism from New York City’s Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) following the shooting.

The SBA not only said they didn’t have respect for the mayor, but they also asked that he not visit their members at the hospital and told him NYPD cops have been assassinated because of him.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!” read a Sunday tweet from the SBA.

Watch attempted murderer Robert Williams, a violent criminal who should have been in jail. He was out, probably without bail or monitoring of any kind:

