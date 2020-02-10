Brad Pitt must stay in the lawsuit for his climate-unfriendly money pit homes

Climate change bloviator and actor Brad Pitt, along with several directors, can’t get out of a lawsuit against their foundation, ‘Make It Right.’ The class-action lawsuit charges shoddy construction.

Pitt probably meant well, but taking responsibility might not be his strong suit.

He helped guide the building and lent his name to a home building project in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Pitt was one of the Hollywood stars who bashed and blamed then-President Bush.

Civil District Court Judge Rachael Johnson let one employee out of the suit but not Pitt and the directors.

POOR AIR QUALITY, STRUCTURAL FAILURES, ROTTEN WOOD & PLUMBING, & MORE

Pitt had established an ecological avant-garde neighborhood that was destroyed by the 2005 flood. His foundation built 109 architecturally experimental, affordable homes. They are solar-powered, highly insulated and purportedly storm-safe structures that were meant to demonstrate how more thoughtful design could mitigate some of the threat from storms as well as other issues. The homes were sold on a sliding scale.

By 2015, as most construction concluded, the project had cost almost $27 million. Complaints about the construction and materials used in the homes began to emerge.

In September 2018, homeowners Jennifer Decuir and Lloyd Francis sued ‘Make It Right’ for what they alleged was deficient construction that caused mold, poor air quality, structural failures, electrical malfunctions, plumbing mishaps, rotting wood and faulty heating, ventilation, and cooling.

So much for their thoughtful, climate change masterpiece.

The homes cost a lot of money, and, considering the cost to build them badly, they should look much better.

The ‘Make It Right’ foundation must think there is some guilt involved. They sued the principal architect, John C. Williams, accusing him of defective design. The architect is shocked they went after him.

It will cost about $20 million to fix the problems.

The judge believes Pitt must stay in the lawsuit to let it all flesh out.