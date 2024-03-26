NYPD Officer Murdered by a Career Criminal at a Vehicle Stop

On Monday, an NYPD police officer died after being shot by a career criminal. He and another officer stopped the criminal’s car during a vehicle stop.

The two officers stopped a vehicle at 1919 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway, Queens, around 5:48 p.m. as part of the NYPD Community Response Team. The car was parked illegally.

The 34-year-old suspect has 21 prior arrests. he displayed a firearm and pointed it at them when he refused to exit his car. He was not the driver. The driver, Lindy Jones, is also a criminal.

The suspect. then opened fire, hitting the officer in the stomach underneath his bulletproof vest.

The other officer opened fire, wounding the gunman.

The officer and the gunman were rushed to the hospital, but the officer died.

The murdered officer was with the NYPD for three years and had more than 70 arrests, officials said.

Officer Jonathan Diller is a husband and father of a young child.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Such a terrible crime deserves capital punishment.
There is a need, to paraphrase the Good Book, to remove such evil from society.
NY will probably turn him loose to kill again.

1
Reply
