NYPD Plans to Spy on Backyard Parties with Drones

According to the AP, “Those attending outdoor parties or barbecues in New York City this weekend may notice an uninvited guest looming over their festivities: a police surveillance drone.”

“The New York City police department plans to pilot the unmanned aircrafts in response to complaints about large gatherings, including private events, over Labor Day weekend, officials announced Thursday.”

“If a caller states there’s a large crowd, a large party in a backyard, we’re going to be utilizing our assets to go up and go check on the party,” Kaz Daughtry, the assistant NYPD Commissioner, said at a press conference.

People in New York were very concerned when the NYPD got these drones, for fear they’d abuse them, and here we go.

The New York Civil Liberties Union is not impressed.

“It’s a troubling announcement and it flies in the face of the POST Act,” said Daniel Schwarz, a privacy and technology strategist at the New York Civil Liberties Union, referring to a 2020 city law that requires the NYPD to disclose its surveillance tactics. “Deploying drones in this way is a sci-fi inspired scenario.”

If they’re worried about gun fights, all they have to do is start enforcing the law, including their gun laws. Spying on Americans is not acceptable.

This takes stop and frisk to a whole new level.

