Executive Agencies Are Arming Up

The executive agencies have been arming up for nearly two decades, and there’s no sign of it letting up – quite the opposite. It’s always concerning when you see an agency like the Department of Education arming up, but it’s not just them – it’s all of them.

The Department of Health and Human Services alone, just since 2020, has spent $400,000 on tactical combat gear and $85,000 on ballistic plates and body armor. It employs nearly 500 armed agents. Since 2006, it has spent $154 million on guns, ammunition, and military-style equipment.

The purchases are said to include $2.3 million on ammunition, $1.2 million on ballistic shields, $474,000 on Smith & Wesson rifles, $463,000 on Baretta1301 tactical shotguns, and $243,000 on body armor vests.

The IRS is even more heavily armed. They also have confiscatory powers. They’ve even purchased night vision weaponry.

According to a report by OpenThe Books, the IRS just spent $10 million on 40 caliber guns, among other munitions. The weapon purchases have increased since the coronavirus pandemic.

IRS job listings advertise for employees who are willing to use deadly force if necessary.

Is this for the new 87,000 agents?

In an Op-Ed at the Wall Street Journal in March, Tom Coburn and Adam Andrzejewski wrote that “after grabbing legal power, bureaucrats are amassing firepower. It’s time to scale back the federal arsenal.”

The report by the watchdog group Open The Books tells the tale, the authors say. Topline number: “There are now more federal agents with arrest and firearm authority (200,000) than U.S. Marines (186,000).”

THE NEW AUTHORITARIANISM

This smacks of authoritarianism.

Now that the federal government has weaponized the justice system and other agencies, arming them should be even more concerning. They need to be defunded until they disarm.

This has been going on since the early 2000s through Barack Obama. It continued through Donald Trump’s administration, and it’s on speed now under Biden.

They seem to operate like independent governments. They want to arm up while the government tries to disarm law-abiding citizens.

