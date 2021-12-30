NYS Health Commish Misrepresented COV in Kids to Get Parents to Vax Them

New York State Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett during a governor’s press conference on Wednesday revealed that she misrepresented the numbers of cases among children to spur parents into “seeking the protection of vaccination.”

The numbers that we gave on pediatric admissions weren’t intended to make it seem children were having a, you know, having an epidemic of infection,” Dr. Bassett said. “These were small numbers that we reported in our health alert. That was based on 50 hospitalizations. And I’ve now given you some larger numbers, but they’re still small numbers.”

“It really is to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination,” she admitted.

New York has untrustworthy officials.

