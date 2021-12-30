NYS Health Commish Misrepresented COV in Kids to Get Parents to Vax Them

New York State Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett during a governor’s press conference on Wednesday revealed that she misrepresented the numbers of cases among children to spur parents into “seeking the protection of vaccination.”
The numbers that we gave on pediatric admissions weren’t intended to make it seem children were having a, you know, having an epidemic of infection,” Dr. Bassett said. “These were small numbers that we reported in our health alert. That was based on 50 hospitalizations. And I’ve now given you some larger numbers, but they’re still small numbers.”
“It really is to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination,” she admitted.
New York has untrustworthy officials.
Ohh…I thought it would be the story about students getting the experimental gene alteration just for entering the front door. (It is in all Blue States and this case is in Los Angeles.
The enlightened union comrades said that letting them attend was consent.
Worldlings are weaklings and they will send their kids dutifully to Moloch?
Nothing is too surprising coming out of the glorious people’s republic of New York and hopefully all comrades of the unity collective will wake up to the fact that they are living in Anarcho-Tyranny. (h/t-SF)
If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.
John 15:19