This Is Why Dr. Robert Malone Was De-Platformed

Dr. Robert Malone, the key inventor of mRNA technology, is a scientist and a researcher, who has presented himself as a reasonable, knowledgeable, and intelligent doctor. However, his last video message got him deplatformed from Twitter.

In the video, he warned against vaccinating children due to potential harm to them in the future. He said he is “generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases.”

He said the decision is irreversible.

He continued with three issues parents need to understand:

The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children’s cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including their brain and nervous system; their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots; and their reproductive system.

And this vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system

The most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable because you can’t fix the lesions within their brain; repair heart tissue scarring; repair a genetically reset immune system, and this vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family.

The second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested. We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risks. Harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later.

Ask yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history.

One final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this disease.

For that, he was taken down by the doctors at Twitter. Oh, wait, they’re not doctors. They’re authoritarians who don’t believe in free speech and don’t care a bit about your children.

