NYT Kicks Off Hanukkah with a Swastika Crossword Puzzle

The New York Times kicked off Hanukkah with a swastika crossword puzzle. There was a lot of criticism on social media. Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump believes the outrage would have been much greater if an outlet “not ideologically aligned” with the readership of the Times had published it.
The New York Times once defended Hitler, and they’ve been accused of being anti-Israel for decades. The Times is the Democrats’ paper of record.
The paper responded to the criticism and defended the crossword claiming it’s a “common crossword design.”
Israel nation News noted this came a day after the Times warned against Netanyahu’s right-leaning government. Netanyahu didn’t respond to the puzzle but did comment on the Times’ criticism.
“After burying the Holocaust for years on its back pages and demonizing Israel for decades on its front pages, the New York Times now shamefully calls for undermining Israel’s elected incoming government,” Netanyahu tweeted on Sunday.
