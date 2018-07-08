NYU Students/Staff Express Outrage Over SCOTUS Pick Not Yet Picked

Cabot Phillips, the media director for Campus Reform, went to the esteemed New York University to ask the students what they thought of President Trump’s choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy. Their answers were pathetic.

Even though the President hasn’t picked anyone, the students are very unhappy with his choice.

One student heard the Justice was “like racist”.

“He’s quite extreme in his views,” said another student of the non-existent Judge.

When asked if she’d seen the online coverage of the event, one FACULTY MEMBER described witnessing “outrage… as it should be.”

It’s a sorry state of affairs when college students and professors know nothing.