Obama & Cardi B Were Paid Thousands to Campaign for Harris

Barack Obama and Cardi B liked Kamala Harris so much that they only charged her tens of thousands of dollars to campaign for her.

Chuck Ross wrote:

Kamala Harris’s campaign paid nearly $100,000 to a shell company for former president Barack Obama to travel to events and roughly $60,000 to rapper Cardi B, who said she “didn’t get a dollar” to appear alongside the failed presidential candidate.

Harris for President paid $95,576 to Renegade44, LLC. for “travel” expenses and $58,867 to Washpoppin, Inc. for “campaign event production,” according to campaign records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Public records show the firms are owned by Obama and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, respectively.

She blew over a billion dollars, perhaps as much as two point five billion dollars, on nothing worthwhile. Fortunately, she didn’t win the election and get hold of our budget and economy.

NEW: Kamala Harris campaign paid $95k to the company of BARACK OBAMA, and $58k to the firm of rapper CARDI B. Interestingly, Cardi B has insisted that she “didn’t get a dollar” to appear at a Harris campaign event.

https://t.co/nmFPeWso4N — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 3, 2025

However, she did get some nice videos with fake fans for the money.

Remember when the Harris campaign put out actual modified video propaganda on the regular and still lost? pic.twitter.com/wNzKtzdeGi — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) January 25, 2025

Where is the money? When will someone investigate?

Did anyone discuss the missing $2.5 billion dollars from the Harris campaign? Where’s the money? pic.twitter.com/0UIWIbc4nu — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) February 1, 2025

