Obama & Cardi B Were Paid Thousands to Campaign for Harris

By
M Dowling
-
2
55

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, wave at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Two losers.

Barack Obama and Cardi B liked Kamala Harris so much that they only charged her tens of thousands of dollars to campaign for her.

Chuck Ross wrote:

Kamala Harris’s campaign paid nearly $100,000 to a shell company for former president Barack Obama to travel to events and roughly $60,000 to rapper Cardi B, who said she “didn’t get a dollar” to appear alongside the failed presidential candidate.

Harris for President paid $95,576 to Renegade44, LLC. for “travel” expenses and $58,867 to Washpoppin, Inc. for “campaign event production,” according to campaign records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Public records show the firms are owned by Obama and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, respectively.

She blew over a billion dollars, perhaps as much as two point five billion dollars, on nothing worthwhile. Fortunately, she didn’t win the election and get hold of our budget and economy.

However, she did get some nice videos with fake fans for the money.

Where is the money? When will someone investigate?


