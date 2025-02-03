Trump Can’t Cut Spending in His Agency That Dems Use for Grifts

Democrats When Biden Was President

Democrats claimed that Biden had the authority to take $400 billion in tax dollars to pay off student loan debt without approval from Congress. Joe Biden unconstitutionally and unilaterally forgave college loans.

He was cheered on for amending the Constitution by proclamation.

Although Biden proclaimed the Equal Rights Amendment was constitutional law, it was not. Harris backed up the lie.

Biden’s Executive Order 14019 directs federal agencies to promote voter registration with third-party entities’ support through unappropriated federal resources. Executive Order 14019 violates the Elections Clause of the Constitution and the authority granted to the states as set forth in the National Voter Registration Act.

There is more. That is just a sampling.

Democrats When Donald Trump Tries to Cut Their Slush Fund

Democrats today are going insane over President Trump putting USAID under State Department control and looking for ways to root out the corruption. The problem for Democrats is it’s their slush fund to push the hardcore leftist agenda. They claim he isn’t allowed to control the spending of an executive agency, which is answerable to him.

Previously, they claimed Barack Obama had the right to create an illegal alien right to stay if their illegal alien parents brought them as children or young adults. That is also unconstitutional.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, far-left and loud, wrote the following on X:

Donald Trump doesn’t have the authority to make spending decisions in an executive branch agency!

Not a single person in the Executive Branch — not Donald Trump, not Elon Musk, and not any of their cronies — has the authority to shut down USAID. Congress created the agency by statute. We ask a lot of our civil servants. Today, we ask of them another task — show up to work. Continue to serve.

Senator Chris Murphy, who has been out of his mind since Trump won, has declared a “Constitutional Crisis” over Trump shutting down USAID headquarters. He said, “This is a constitutional crisis that we are in today… The people get to decide how we defend the USA… Elon Musk does not get to decide.”

He sounds insane lately.

BREAKING: Senator Chris Murphy has just declared a “Constitutional Crisis” over Trump shutting down USAID headquarters. Murphy: “This is a constitutional crisis that we are in today… The people get to decide how we defend the USA… Elon Musk does not get to decide.” pic.twitter.com/wPrU4ecTbL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 3, 2025

Ilhan Omar’s off the rails, too. She went into an unhinged, screechy rant claiming Trump is a dictator for trying to save money and end government corruption.

The following from Chuck Schumer is not true. He’s just making up problems. Nothing the Democrats are saying on this issue is valid.

Schumer is panicking: “If DOGE can shut down USAID, next it might be the IRS or intelligence agencies” pic.twitter.com/yyr3seJW04 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 3, 2025

An act of Congress did not establish the USAID. JFK founded it through an executive order.

It comes under Executive Order 10973, Administration of Foreign Assistance and Related Functions. It can as easily be abolished. However, that is not the plan. The administration wants to cut out the funds for Bill Kristol, Trump prosecutors, and color revolutions and bring it back to its original purpose, the one JFK envisioned. It’s the one that will benefit America and the world.

