Obama Comes Out of the Shadows to Attack the Administration

Barack Obama has come out of the shadows to influence current events. It feels like he never left when you consider that Joe Biden could not have been running the government, yet many of Obama’s policies and initiatives were put on speed for the past four years.

Mr. Obama told far-left Meidas Touch that President Trump was exceeding his authority. He didn’t mention the judges running the country, but rather, the President.

“I imagine if I had done any of this, let me just, I just, I just want to be clear about this. Imagine that I imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. You’re laughing. But no, this is what’s happening.

“Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that you will not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal.

“We will ferret out students who protest against my policies. It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that for me or a whole bunch of my predecessors. So, and I say this, I say this not on a nonpartisan basis. This has to do with something more precious, which is who we are as a country and what values we stand for.”

Obama wiretapped Fox News reporters and spied on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. Now, he is criticizing President Trump’s administration for its alleged overreach of presidential authority. President Trump fights for the people.

Obama fought for a liberal agenda. The irony. pic.twitter.com/mucXms33Fm — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) April 6, 2025

When Obama was president, he wiretapped Fox News reporters and spied on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. He threatened the media if things didn’t go his way and launched the censorship regime that silenced conservatives.

He installed the FBI into Twitter.

He passed nearly a dozen orders or rules that the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional,” wrote Ilya Shapiro, formerly of the CATO Institute. This included ignoring checks and balances. Specific issues: the Chrysler bailout, implementation of Obamacare, IRS political profiling, recess appointments, DACA and DAPA, assault on free speech and due process on college campuses, Clean Power Plan, the Clean Water Rule (WOTUS), Net Neutrality, and EPA’s Cap and Trade. Those do not encompass all the questionable actions.

The Irony is stunning.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email