“Vaudevillian” Zelensky Lied & Someone Has His “Hands in the Till”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with Tucker Carlson, informing him that Zelensky lied to U.S. officials on three occasions about signing the minerals agreement. Sec. Bessent said, “You know who doesn’t sign that deal. Someone with their hand in the till.”

He believes Zelensky or his staff are skimming.

The Treasury Secretary called him a “kind of Vaudevillian,” an “ordinary person” thrown into a difficult situation who acted heroically. He is now stuck, under tremendous pressure, and some of his advisors aren’t giving him the best advice.

Sec. Bessent explained that the minerals deal benefitted the US and Ukraine. He believes that part of the glitch is that some have their hands in the till because, under the deal, the US will regulate the money.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Tariff Fearmongering Continues: Beware of Gold IRA Dealer Lies Name Last name Email