Obama demeans Hispanics who voted for Trump as bigoted Evangelical Christians

Barack Obama wasn’t happy that so many Hispanics voted for Donald Trump, so he demeaned them. He’s trying to shame them into voting for the socialists. He’s a true Alinskyite.

“Um, people were surprised about uh, a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump,” he began.

“But there’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or puts uh, detainees, uh you know, uh, uh, undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that, you know, he supports their views on, you know, gay marriage or abortion.”

“They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

We’re back to bitter clingers, only now he’s talking about immigrants he pretended he cared about. He’s accusing them of bigotry against gays and backward on abortion.

He cares only about their votes, and he’s as nasty and arrogant as ever. He’s the one who built the cages. Obama has the media so he can rewrite history until his heart’s content.

Obama was on with the leftist Breakfast Club radio show Wednesday morning making his condescending comments:

Obama on @breakfastclubam: “… There’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion.” pic.twitter.com/8OpocwYrLV — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020