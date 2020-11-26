Lin Wood’s case in Georgia is back on!

M. Dowling
The 11th Circuit just granted Lin Wood’s appeal in Georgia challenging the validity of the Georgia election procedure.

The case was dismissed last week.

Nice Thanksgiving news!

He wrote: Thanksgiving Eve News! 11th Circuit granted my Emergency Motion for Expedited Review of lawsuit challenging validity of GA election procedure. We The People delivered a historic landslide win for @realDonaldTrump in GA & nationally. We The People will not allow it be stolen.”

