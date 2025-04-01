Obama Judge Halts DHS Removal of TPS for Venezuelans

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from curtailing a special immigration status protecting 600,000 Venezuelans living in the United States from deportation.

He claims it is racism.

The people came illegally, and Venezuela has sent a lot of criminals. We don’t know how many, but they have poured in from Venezuela. In his decision, the judge echoed former DHS Secretary Mayorkas’s claim that Venezuelans are going through a humanitarian crisis.

What country in the world isn’t?

It seems that the other countries want to bring us down to their level after we’ve worked very hard in this country to make it what it is.

U.S. District judge Edward Chen ruled Monday the Biden era extensions of those protections, which were illegal to begin with, must remain in place.

He said it would cause irreparable harm to their families.

Chen wrote in a 78-page decision that the secretary made sweeping negative generalizations about Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries. Chen, by the way, is an Obama appointee. He wrote, “Acting on a basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is a classic example of racism.”

However, it was OK for Biden to give temporary protected status for every single person who came here illegally from the country.

We don’t know who is here. They came in unvetted. DHS is trying to protect the nation, not act against people over race. Venezuela is a dangerous communist nation. One of the most vicious gangs in the world, Tren de Aragua, comes from Venezuela. They are now in every major city and more.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem: “We have deported over 120 people that are on the known terrorist watchlist out of this country, over 800 Tren de Aragua members, and over 100,000 different arrests have been made of criminals,”

pic.twitter.com/5FZfqmxLpX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2025



Basically, Joe Biden acted illegally and the current administration has to go by his illegal actions.

Chen has decided that Venezuelans on TPS are law-abiding, tax-paying, educated, and employed. However, he’s ignoring the fact that they came illegally and are taking jobs from Americans, if what he said is even true.

Many are probably lovely people. Currently, the US is deporting criminal aliens and many are from Venezuela.

CBS is running cover for alleged Venezuelan gang members of Tren de Aragua who were recently deported to El Salvador. Legacy media likes to say some of the people being deported committed no crime in the US. If they illegally entered the US, then they committed a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/dCgAaDa9fg — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 24, 2025

