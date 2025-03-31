According to a draft document seen by Politico EU, Friedrich Merz’s incoming coalition wants to press the EU to consider withholding funds and suspending voting rights from Hungary.

The conservatives of incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz and their likely center-left coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), have agreed to demand the bloc withhold funds and suspend voting rights from countries that violate key principles such as the rule of law.

They didn’t mention Hungary by name, but it’s evident that Hungary is their target. Going after Hungary is part of their coalition formation.

There is a lot of support for it. The globalists want to show how strong and impenetrable the EU coalition is.

Hungary is a small country near Russia; they don’t want to go to war. They want peace.

The EU was supposed to be a trade organization, but now it’s a dictatorial regime run by Brussels. It’s a globalist entity.

Merz’s conservatives are hardly conservatives; this is another case of unshared values. If the nations don’t agree, the EU will assimilate them. The EU will fine Hungary out of existence until it shares globalist values.

Germany is falling back into their old ways.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email