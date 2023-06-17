Obama Suggests Mandatory Digital Fingerprints to Combat “Misinformation”

Barack Obama, who is now in his third term, albeit from behind the curtain, calls for digital fingerprints to combat so-called online misinformation. He wants it to be mandatory for the sake of censorship.

In a new interview on Axe Files Ep. 538 with corrupt partisan David Axelrod, Obama suggested the development of new technology to track and identify people online to combat “disinformation.”

He says he wants to get rid of “misleading” information, which is anything the Marxist disagrees with.

“As I’ve told people, because I was the first digital president when I left office, I was probably the most recorded filmed photographed human in history, which is kind of a weird thing,” responded Obama.

“But just the odds are that I was.”

“As a consequence, there’s a lot of raw material there.”

Obama brought up the deep fakes which are a concern. That’s how control freaks operate. They take real concerns and figure out ways to control you ostensibly to protect you.

“That technology’s here now,” continued Obama.

He then warned about the issue getting worse moving forward.

“So, most immediately we’re going to have all the problems we had with misinformation before, [but] this next election cycle will be worse.”

His solution is “digital fingerprints.” We’d have no privacy or protection from government if that happened. You see how they abused us during COVID.

“And the need for us, for the general public, I think to be more discriminating consumers of news and information, the need for us to over time develop technologies to create watermarks or digital fingerprints so we know what is true and what is not true,” he said.

Naturally, he and his ilk would decide what is true.

“There’s a whole bunch of work that’s going to have to be done there, but in the short term, it’s really going to be up to the American people to kind of say.”

[David and Barack are concerned that we don’t look at information we disagree with as if that is their business.]

“Obviously, we saw that during the vaccination stuff,” added Obama, referring to Covid shots.

“So, I am concerned about it.

“And I think the best we’re going to be able to do is to constantly remind people that this is out there.”

Arrogantly, he stated that not everything popping up on the phones is true. He has zero regard for our intelligence.

Do you remember when all this censorship started? I do. It started with Obama complaining about misinformation and the need for journalists to address it. Think back to 2013 when Obama found a sneaky way to let the government spread propaganda. Government-made news was then allowed.

The Smith-Mundt Act authorized and set rules around the dissemination of information from U.S. government-funded media outlets like propaganda outlet Voice of America, according to the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The U.S. Agency for Global Media “broadcasts news and information about the United States and the world to audiences abroad,” per USA.gov.

All of the media is now spreading government propaganda. They’re liars.

Last year, he said “disinformation” is weakening democracy. [We aren’t supposed to be a democracy]. He has said that repeatedly for years.

Barack thinks anything he doesn’t like is misinformation.

