Obama’s Lewis eulogy trashed Trump for sending troops to tear gas ‘peaceful protesters’

Former President Barack Obama insulted the Trump administration for sending troops into Portland to tear gas ‘protesters‘ and for trying to suppress voting in his grandiloquent tribute to “the founding father of a better America.”

He made his comments during his eulogy for John Lewis on Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

President Trump didn’t send in troops, they’re federal law enforcement officers who are in Portland to keep anarchists and communists from burning down the federal courthouse. Obama never mentioned Donald Trump’s name but his message was clear.

The only ones suppressing the votes are Democrats. They’ve done everything in their power to suppress the Trump vote and turn around the results of the 2016 election. Of that, there is no doubt.

“Bull Conner may be gone, but today, we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans,” Obama said. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators,” he said.

First, George Wallace was a Democrat, and second, Donald Trump isn’t responsible for the death of George Floyd.

Watch:

Barack Obama, #MyPresident: President Obama eviscerates Trump without ever mentioning his name.pic.twitter.com/2UGVY7jhts — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 30, 2020

They are NOT peaceful demonstrators. Mr. Obama is continuing the lie spewed by the Democrat House members on Tuesday. The media is also complicit, hiding the activities of the anarchists in Portland.

Obama said the electoral system was under attack for trying to close polling stations ahead of an election that he said would rely on mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch:

Former President Barack Obama on the Voting Rights Act: “There’s an attack on what John fought for. It was an attack on our democratic freedoms and we should treat it as such. … You want to honor John, let’s honor him by revitalizing the law that he was willing to die for” pic.twitter.com/7LgBep1g7q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 30, 2020

Obama referencing Jim Crow in this next clip is ironic since Jim Crow laws were Democrat laws:

“If all this takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the god given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do.”@barackobama calls for automatic voter registration, statehood for D.C., Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/0rTsRrwYWS — The ReidOut (@thereidout) July 30, 2020

MEDIA ENABLERS

The AP published a story about the ‘protesters, saying they vary as much as their arrests. It was very sympathetic towards the rioting anarchists, denying they are anarchists, except for a few. They were unkind when it came to law enforcement.

The article opens by suggesting the officers singled out the black man for pepper spray, but a wonderful protester pulled him back and took his place – a real hero.

They referred to hard-left Portland as ‘liberal.’

Black Lives Matter is present in the rallies but they can’t understand why anyone would think they’re anarchists. They’re locals and mostly college kids, the story claims.

Law enforcement is portrayed as robbing ‘protesters’ of their 1st Amendment rights.

Today we have Democrat House members, the AP, and a former president claiming Portland is the land of innocent demonstrators.

HERE ARE YOUR INNOCENT PROTESTERS

U.S Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams gets irritated by biased media who refuse to accurately describe the criminal behavior of rioters trying to burn down the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/byBbGTaK1I pic.twitter.com/w2XnezbX86 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

Violent protests continued overnight outside the Portland federal courthouse. Rioters were more quickly repelled because they lacked the huge crowds that gave them better cover to commit acts of violence. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Syam0T53Oz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

Rioters bring fuel to start fires and create incendiary devices on the go. The intent from day one has been to burn down the building and kill officers inside. https://t.co/HQtgtD1sel — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

This thread. Absolutely appalling conduct by not just the lawless Antifa thugs but their media cheerleaders and enablers. https://t.co/166UrxrJop — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 30, 2020