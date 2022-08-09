Obama’s Wingman Predicts Arrests of Donald Trump & Other GOP

Obama’s wingman Eric Holder said he thinks more evidence will come forward, people will cut deals, and you will see indictments at the end of the J6 process. He believes we will see the indictment of the former President, Donald Trump.
He claimed the prior administration was guilty of “public corruption” and credited the Jan. 6 subcommittee with the progress that he says will now come quickly.
The J6 “hearing” is a show trial with no cross-examination, defense witnesses, or due process. The subcommittee doesn’t have evidence. They have embarrassing comments and gossip, but it won’t matter.
Holder said the Georgia case will land Donald Trump in prison – “an appropriate conclusion.” That will come first, and the Justice Department’s case will come in 2023. The DOJ and the Jan. 6 subcommittee are working together in an illicit manner.
Look at the fraudulent Whitmer kidnapping if you think they can’t do it. That was clearly a case of entrapment.
Barack Obama is behind all this in our opinion. Eric Holder is his wingman, and he is predicting the outcome of all their efforts.
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton filled the Federal Government with 1960 vintage Communist, Globalist Radicals. Hillary began this back in the 1990s. I warned people about it back then when she was working on Hillary-Care. The women would have been more dangerous than Adolf Hitler as President. Thank God, that she was reject both times.
The Government is now run by the Deep State Bureaucracy who are beholden to the rich and powerful; they could care less about the Constitution or the Law. The Deep State owns the Congress. Like the Mafia, the Deep State sets up Congressmen and holds their crimes over their heads. If a Congressman gets out of line, he will be found in bed with a Dead Woman or a Live Boy. If not something worse. Jeffrey Epstien was a Deep State Operative. He could never see a Court Room. The FBI has proven that it is not above manufacturing evidence and the DoJ will just bankrupt normal people with endless court appearances. Both need to go or the Government needs to fund ALL criminal defenses.
The Left hates Trump, but the Left is too stupid to understand that the Deep State Bureaucrats will come after them once they dispense with President Trump and Traitor Joe. The Deep State has become powerful enough to put puppets in the White House and short of Civil War, President Trump is America’s only hope!
Holder is cheerleading, merely stating what is likely to happen. The major crimes the DOJ has committed the past 14 years are a continuum from Holder, Lynch, Sessions, Barr and Garland. It is silly to state it is all the fault of democrats. Whenever I hear that, I am sure I am hearing more RINO rhetoric, designed to avoid the root cause.
Obama is merely a tool of the corrupt establishment, he is nearly irrelevant now except for some influence over Biden. He does not control the deep state, NWO, DOJ, media, and so on. There are more powerful people who want Trump gone. They do not let some cheap street activist make these decisions.
Rules for thee and not for me. The left is running scared and they want to prevent Trump from running in 2024. The alphabet soup of government agencies are corrupt and need to be disbanded before they destroy everything in their path.