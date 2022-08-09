Obama’s Wingman Predicts Arrests of Donald Trump & Other GOP

Obama’s wingman Eric Holder said he thinks more evidence will come forward, people will cut deals, and you will see indictments at the end of the J6 process. He believes we will see the indictment of the former President, Donald Trump.

He claimed the prior administration was guilty of “public corruption” and credited the Jan. 6 subcommittee with the progress that he says will now come quickly.

The J6 “hearing” is a show trial with no cross-examination, defense witnesses, or due process. The subcommittee doesn’t have evidence. They have embarrassing comments and gossip, but it won’t matter.

Holder said the Georgia case will land Donald Trump in prison – “an appropriate conclusion.” That will come first, and the Justice Department’s case will come in 2023. The DOJ and the Jan. 6 subcommittee are working together in an illicit manner.

Look at the fraudulent Whitmer kidnapping if you think they can’t do it. That was clearly a case of entrapment.

Barack Obama is behind all this in our opinion. Eric Holder is his wingman, and he is predicting the outcome of all their efforts.

